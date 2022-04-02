Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $42.44. 517,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,918. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

