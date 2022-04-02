Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

ING opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

