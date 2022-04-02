Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

