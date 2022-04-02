Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.27.

