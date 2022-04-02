Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

