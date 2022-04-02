Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

