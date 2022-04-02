Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

