Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.54. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.