Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. A rise in loan demand, solid deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income are expected to keep supporting the company’s revenues in the quarters ahead. Its capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which the bank will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, relatively lower interest rates might continue to put pressure on margins to some extent in the near term. Persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt profits to an extent and hence makes us apprehensive about the company's prospects. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 511,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,501. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilltop by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

