Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 988 ($12.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,081.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,125.80.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.20), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($660,204.35).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

