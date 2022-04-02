Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 988 ($12.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,081.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,125.80.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
