Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,171. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.17. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

