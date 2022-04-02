Hiscox’s (HCXLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCXLF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.64) to GBX 1,027 ($13.45) in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $679.68.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

