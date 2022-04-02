Hiscox’s (HCXLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCXLF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.64) to GBX 1,027 ($13.45) in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $679.68.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.