Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The company has a market capitalization of £422.52 million and a P/E ratio of 247.00.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($493,837.88).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

