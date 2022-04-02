Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

