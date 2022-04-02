Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.19

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.19 and traded as high as C$21.88. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$21.71, with a volume of 3,228 shares.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.20.
About Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL)
