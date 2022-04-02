Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.
HST opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.45 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.87%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
