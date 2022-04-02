Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Insider Eimear Moloney Buys 50,000 Shares

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Eimear Moloney acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,500 ($51,742.21).

HSW stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. Hostelworld Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.68. The stock has a market cap of £94.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

