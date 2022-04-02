HP (NYSE:HPQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

HPQ opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,451 shares of company stock worth $5,827,427. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HP by 65.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

