Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “
Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)
