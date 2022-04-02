Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Huaneng Power International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.