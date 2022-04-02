Hxro Hits Market Capitalization of $132.99 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $132.99 million and $178,742.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00108672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.