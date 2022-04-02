IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.05. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 445,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 99,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.