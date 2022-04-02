Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Iberdrola stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Iberdrola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.