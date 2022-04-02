IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.04

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.04 and traded as high as C$14.19. IBI Group shares last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 39,673 shares changing hands.

IBG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

The company has a market cap of C$435.15 million and a PE ratio of 21.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

