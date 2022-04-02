iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDN stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

