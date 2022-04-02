IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $192.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.99. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

