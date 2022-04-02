II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Sells $446,400.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

