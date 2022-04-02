Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.
Illumina stock traded up $14.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.64. Illumina has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
