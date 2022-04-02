Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Immatics has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immatics by 4,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

