Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 236.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,201 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

