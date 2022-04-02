ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $5.06. 4,321,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,855. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after buying an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 430,057 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

