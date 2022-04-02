Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $2.84. Immutep shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 37,148 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

