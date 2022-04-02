Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

INCY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,242. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after buying an additional 770,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 271.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

