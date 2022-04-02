Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 235.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,536 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 158,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

Several analysts have commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

