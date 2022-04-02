Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.