indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

