Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Trading Down 0%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 7,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

