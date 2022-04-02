Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.09. 1,420,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,370. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

