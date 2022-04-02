Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

