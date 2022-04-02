Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of INPX stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.00. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inpixon by 104.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 106,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inpixon during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Inpixon during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inpixon during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inpixon by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

