Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 3,322 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $163,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $48.62 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $57,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 216.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 497,216 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $12,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $12,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250,701 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIR. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

