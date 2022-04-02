Insider Selling: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,065,900.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of AMREP worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

