Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $185.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.78 and a 12-month high of $185.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

