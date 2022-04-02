Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells 1,618 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62.

Shares of BMRN opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -220.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

