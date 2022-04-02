Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 1,315 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $341,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $167,228.40.

SiTime stock opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.82. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 163.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,563,000 after buying an additional 823,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SiTime by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

