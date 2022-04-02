Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 12,172 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,172 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.99, for a total transaction of C$1,144,015.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,983,566.20.

TSE DSG opened at C$91.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.79. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$68.61 and a 12 month high of C$115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$91.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.15.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

