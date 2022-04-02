Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CTO Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $5,406,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

