Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CTO Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
