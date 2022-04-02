Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.
Shares of Insperity stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 153,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. Insperity has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.0% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
