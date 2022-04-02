Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 153,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. Insperity has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.0% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.