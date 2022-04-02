Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,313,092.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 697,920 shares of company stock valued at $49,022,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

