International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $134.33 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $138.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

