International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.12. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 648,394 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

In related news, insider Peter Kucak sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,041.14.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

